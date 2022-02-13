Branden Grace shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the WM Phoenix Open

In his final round at the WM Phoenix Open, Branden Grace hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Grace finished his day tied for 49th at 3 under; Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 16 under; Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Alex Noren and Billy Horschel are tied for 6th at 14 under.

After a 303 yard drive on the 472-yard par-4 11th, Grace chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Grace to 1 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Grace's his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 13th, Grace chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Grace to 1 over for the round.

Grace got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grace to 2 over for the round.

On the 163-yard par-3 16th, Grace hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Grace to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Grace's 110 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grace to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 third, Grace hit his 93 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Grace to even-par for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Grace's tee shot went 188 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.