Billy Horschel posts bogey-free 5-under 66 l in the final round of the WM Phoenix Open

Billy Horschel hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the WM Phoenix Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Horschel finished his day tied for 6th at 14 under with Alex Noren; Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 16 under; and Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 15 under.

After a 320 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 third, Billy Horschel chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Billy Horschel to 1 under for the round.

At the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Horschel hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 fifth hole, Horschel had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Horschel to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Horschel's 125 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 4 under for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Horschel chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 5 under for the round.