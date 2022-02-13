7-over 78 by Austin Eckroat in final round of the WM Phoenix Open

In his final round at the WM Phoenix Open, Austin Eckroat hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Eckroat finished his day in 64th at 2 over; Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 16 under; Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Alex Noren and Billy Horschel are tied for 6th at 14 under.

Eckroat got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Eckroat to 1 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Eckroat got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Eckroat to 2 over for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 first, Eckroat had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Eckroat to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Eckroat hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 third. This moved Eckroat to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Eckroat hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 470-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Eckroat to 4 over for the round.

Eckroat got a bogey on the 432-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Eckroat to 5 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 215-yard par-3 green seventh, Eckroat suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 6 over for the round.