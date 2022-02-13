Alex Noren shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the WM Phoenix Open

In his final round at the WM Phoenix Open, Alex Noren hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Noren finished his day tied for 6th at 14 under with Billy Horschel; Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 16 under; and Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 15 under.

On the par-4 first, Noren's 130 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.

Noren got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noren to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 470-yard par-4 fifth hole, Noren had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Noren hit a tee shot 230 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 2 under for the round.

At the 490-yard par-4 14th, Noren reached the green in 2 and rolled a 57-foot putt for birdie. This put Noren at 3 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Noren got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Noren to 2 under for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Noren chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 3 under for the round.