Alex Noren shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the WM Phoenix Open
February 13, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Alex Noren chips it tight to set up birdie at WM Phoenix Open
In the final round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Alex Noren makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
In his final round at the WM Phoenix Open, Alex Noren hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Noren finished his day tied for 6th at 14 under with Billy Horschel; Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 16 under; and Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 15 under.
On the par-4 first, Noren's 130 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.
Noren got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noren to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 470-yard par-4 fifth hole, Noren had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.
At the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Noren hit a tee shot 230 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 2 under for the round.
At the 490-yard par-4 14th, Noren reached the green in 2 and rolled a 57-foot putt for birdie. This put Noren at 3 under for the round.
On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Noren got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Noren to 2 under for the round.
After a 300 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Noren chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 3 under for the round.
