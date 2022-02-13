  • Alex Noren shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the WM Phoenix Open

  • In the final round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Alex Noren makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Alex Noren chips it tight to set up birdie at WM Phoenix Open

    In the final round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Alex Noren makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.