Adam Scott putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 final round in the WM Phoenix Open

In his final round at the WM Phoenix Open, Adam Scott hit 5 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Scott finished his day tied for 38th at 5 under; Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 16 under; Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Alex Noren and Billy Horschel are tied for 6th at 14 under.

On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Adam Scott's tee shot went 235 yards to the right rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Scott's 143 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to 1 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Scott's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Scott reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott to 3 over for the round.

At the 163-yard par-3 16th, Scott hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott to 2 over for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Scott chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Scott to 1 over for the round.