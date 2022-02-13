Adam Hadwin shoots 3-over 74 in round four of the WM Phoenix Open

Adam Hadwin hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Hadwin finished his day tied for 26th at 8 under; Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 16 under; Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Alex Noren and Billy Horschel are tied for 6th at 14 under.

After a 273 yard drive on the 442-yard par-4 second, Hadwin chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Hadwin hit his next to the left rough. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 third. This moved Hadwin to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 fifth hole, Hadwin had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadwin to 1 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Hadwin's tee shot went 204 yards to the fringe and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 10th, Hadwin had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Hadwin to 3 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th hole, Hadwin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 2 over for the round.

Hadwin got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadwin to 3 over for the round.

At the 332-yard par-4 17th Hadwin hit his tee shot 316 yards to the green. He ended up with a three-putt from 16 feet, closing out the hole with a par. This kept Hadwin at 3 over for the round.