Abraham Ancer shoots 3-over 74 in round four of the WM Phoenix Open

Abraham Ancer hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Ancer finished his day tied for 43rd at 4 under; Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 16 under; Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Alex Noren and Billy Horschel are tied for 6th at 14 under.

On the 403-yard par-4 first hole, Ancer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third hole, Ancer reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 7 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 163-yard par-3 16th, Ancer missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Ancer to 1 over for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 18th, Ancer had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ancer to 3 over for the round.