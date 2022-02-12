Zach Johnson shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the WM Phoenix Open

Zach Johnson hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Johnson finished his day tied for 36th at 5 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 14 under; Brooks Koepka is in 2nd at 13 under; and Talor Gooch, Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the 472-yard par-4 11th, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 13th, Johnson chipped in his third shot from 25 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

On the 163-yard par-3 16th, Johnson's tee shot went 132 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 30 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

Johnson got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to even-par for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

On the 432-yard par-4 sixth, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to even for the round.

Johnson hit his tee at the green on the 215-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 33-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 475-yard par-4 eighth hole, Johnson had a 176 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.