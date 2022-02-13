Xander Schauffele shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the WM Phoenix Open

In his third round at the WM Phoenix Open, Xander Schauffele hit 9 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Schauffele finished his day tied for 3rd at 12 under with Talor Gooch, Patrick Cantlay, and Scottie Scheffler; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 14 under; and Brooks Koepka is in 2nd at 13 under.

On the par-4 sixth, Schauffele's 97 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 3 under for the round.