Troy Merritt putts well in round three of the WM Phoenix Open

In his third round at the WM Phoenix Open, Troy Merritt hit 7 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Merritt finished his day tied for 29th at 6 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 14 under; Brooks Koepka is in 2nd at 13 under; and Talor Gooch, Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After a 318 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 15th, Troy Merritt chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Troy Merritt to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Merritt's 148 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 2 under for the round.