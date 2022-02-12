-
Tom Hoge putts well in round three of the WM Phoenix Open
February 12, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tom Hoge holes 21-footer for birdie at WM Phoenix Open
In the third round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Tom Hoge makes a 21-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.
In his third round at the WM Phoenix Open, Tom Hoge hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hoge finished his day tied for 7th at 11 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 14 under; Brooks Koepka is in 2nd at 13 under; and Talor Gooch, Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
At the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Tom Hoge hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tom Hoge to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Hoge's 127 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hoge had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Hoge's 185 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 4 under for the round.
At the 163-yard par-3 16th, Hoge hit a tee shot 130 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 5 under for the round.
Hoge got a bogey on the 332-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hoge to 4 under for the round.
