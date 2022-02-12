Bogey-free 4-under 67 by Talor Gooch in the third round at the WM Phoenix Open

In his third round at the WM Phoenix Open, Talor Gooch hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Gooch finished his day tied for 3rd at 12 under with Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler, and Xander Schauffele; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 14 under; and Brooks Koepka is in 2nd at 13 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 third, Talor Gooch had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Talor Gooch to 1 under for the round.

At the 163-yard par-3 16th, Gooch hit a tee shot 126 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 2 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th Gooch hit his tee shot 318 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Gooch to 3 under for the round.

At the 442-yard par-4 18th, Gooch reached the green in 2 and rolled a 41-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and put Gooch at 4 under for the round.