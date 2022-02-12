Sung Kang shoots Even-par 71 in round three of the WM Phoenix Open

Sung Kang hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Kang finished his day tied for 53rd at 2 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 14 under; Brooks Koepka is in 2nd at 13 under; and Talor Gooch, Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 558-yard par-5 13th hole, Kang hit an approach shot from 265 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 1 over for the round.

At the 163-yard par-3 16th, Kang hit a tee shot 129 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 first hole, Kang had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kang to even for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Kang's tee shot went 193 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Kang's 155 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to even-par for the round.