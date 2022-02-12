Stewart Cink putts well in round three of the WM Phoenix Open

In his third round at the WM Phoenix Open, Stewart Cink hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Cink finished his day tied for 36th at 5 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 14 under; Brooks Koepka is in 2nd at 13 under; and Talor Gooch, Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Stewart Cink had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stewart Cink to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Cink hit an approach shot from 76 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 2 under for the round.

Cink got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to 1 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third hole, Cink reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 2 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Cink's his approach went 33 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.