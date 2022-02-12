Stephan Jaeger shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the WM Phoenix Open

In his third round at the WM Phoenix Open, Stephan Jaeger hit 5 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Jaeger finished his day tied for 56th at 1 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 14 under; Brooks Koepka is in 2nd at 13 under; and Talor Gooch, Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the par-4 10th, Jaeger's 93 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 1 under for the round.

Jaeger hit his tee at the green on the 192-yard par-3 12th, setting himself up for a long 70-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Jaeger to 2 under for the round.

Jaeger got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jaeger to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 first hole, Jaeger had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jaeger to 2 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third, Jaeger had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Jaeger to 3 under for the round.