Stephan Jaeger shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the WM Phoenix Open
February 12, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Stephan Jaeger holes 69-footer for birdie at WM Phoenix Open
In the third round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Stephan Jaeger makes a 69-foot birdie putt on the par-3 12th hole.
In his third round at the WM Phoenix Open, Stephan Jaeger hit 5 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Jaeger finished his day tied for 56th at 1 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 14 under; Brooks Koepka is in 2nd at 13 under; and Talor Gooch, Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
On the par-4 10th, Jaeger's 93 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 1 under for the round.
Jaeger hit his tee at the green on the 192-yard par-3 12th, setting himself up for a long 70-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Jaeger to 2 under for the round.
Jaeger got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jaeger to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 first hole, Jaeger had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jaeger to 2 under for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 third, Jaeger had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Jaeger to 3 under for the round.
