Si Woo Kim shoots Even-par 71 in round three of the WM Phoenix Open

Si Woo Kim hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 44th at 4 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 14 under; Brooks Koepka is in 2nd at 13 under; and Talor Gooch, Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Kim's tee shot went 204 yards to the intermediate rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the 163-yard par-3 16th green, Kim suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kim at 2 over for the round.

After a 273 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Kim chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to even-par for the round.