Sepp Straka shoots 2-over 73 in round three of the WM Phoenix Open

Sepp Straka hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Straka finished his day tied for 62nd at even par; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 14 under; Brooks Koepka is in 2nd at 13 under; and Talor Gooch, Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After a 314 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 13th, Straka chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to even for the round.

At the 332-yard par-4 17th, Straka got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Straka to 1 over for the round.

At the 442-yard par-4 second, Straka's tee shot went 300 yards to the native area, his second shot went 161 yards to the left side of the fairway, his third shot went 6 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved Straka to 2 over for the round.