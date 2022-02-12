Sebastián Muñoz comes back from a rocky start in round three of the WM Phoenix Open

Sebastián Muñoz hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the WM Phoenix Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Muñoz finished his day tied for 29th at 6 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 14 under; Brooks Koepka is in 2nd at 13 under; and Talor Gooch, Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After hitting his third shot into the native area, Sebastián Muñoz hit his next to the green. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 third. This moved Sebastián Muñoz to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 eighth hole, Muñoz had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 over for the round.

After a 353 yard drive on the 428-yard par-4 10th, Muñoz chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 2 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Muñoz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Muñoz to 1 over for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 15th, Muñoz chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to even for the round.

At the 163-yard par-3 16th, Muñoz hit a tee shot 122 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.