  • Sebastián Muñoz comes back from a rocky start in round three of the WM Phoenix Open

  • In the third round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Sebastián Muñoz makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Sebastián Muñoz sticks tee shot to set up birdie at WM Phoenix Open

    In the third round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Sebastián Muñoz makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.