Scottie Scheffler delivers a bogey-free 9-under 62 in the third at the WM Phoenix Open

Scottie Scheffler hit 18 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the WM Phoenix Open, and finished the round bogey free. Scheffler finished his day tied for 3rd at 12 under with Talor Gooch, Patrick Cantlay, and Xander Schauffele; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 14 under; and Brooks Koepka is in 2nd at 13 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 10th hole, Scottie Scheffler had a 78 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scottie Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 11th hole, Scheffler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Scheffler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Scheffler to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Scheffler's 173 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 4 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Scheffler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Scheffler to 5 under for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Scheffler chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 6 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Scheffler hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 third. This moved Scheffler to 8 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 453-yard par-4 ninth hole, Scheffler had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scheffler to 9 under for the round.