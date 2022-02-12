-
-
Scott Stallings shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the WM Phoenix Open
-
February 12, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 12, 2022
-
Highlights
Scott Stallings dials in tee shot to set up birdie at WM Phoenix Open
In the third round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Scott Stallings makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
In his third round at the WM Phoenix Open, Scott Stallings hit 12 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Stallings finished his day tied for 20th at 8 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 14 under; Brooks Koepka is in 2nd at 13 under; and Talor Gooch, Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
After a 254 yard drive on the 442-yard par-4 second, Stallings chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stallings to 1 over for the round.
Stallings missed the green on his first shot on the 183-yard par-3 fourth but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This moved Stallings to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Stallings's 124 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.
On the 453-yard par-4 ninth hole, Stallings reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 10th hole, Stallings had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stallings to 3 under for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 13th hole, Stallings reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 4 under for the round.
Stallings got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 3 under for the round.
-
-