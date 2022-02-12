Sam Ryder shoots Even-par 71 in round three of the WM Phoenix Open

Sam Ryder hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Ryder finished his day tied for 29th at 6 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 14 under; Brooks Koepka is in 2nd at 13 under; and Talor Gooch, Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

At the 403-yard par-4 first, Ryder got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ryder to 1 over for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 second, Ryder had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to 2 over for the round.

Ryder his chip went 28 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Ryder to 3 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th hole, Ryder reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Ryder hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 490-yard par-4 14th. This moved Ryder to 3 over for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 15th, Ryder chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 2 over for the round.