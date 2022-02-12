  • Sam Ryder shoots Even-par 71 in round three of the WM Phoenix Open

  • In the third round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Sam Ryder holes his 125-yard tee shot for a hole-in-one at the par-3 16th hole, the tenth in the famous hole’s history at TPC Scottsdale.
    Highlights

    Sam Ryder’s incredible ace at No. 16 at WM Phoenix Open

