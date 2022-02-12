-
-
Sam Ryder shoots Even-par 71 in round three of the WM Phoenix Open
-
February 12, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 12, 2022
-
Highlights
Sam Ryder’s incredible ace at No. 16 at WM Phoenix Open
In the third round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Sam Ryder holes his 125-yard tee shot for a hole-in-one at the par-3 16th hole, the tenth in the famous hole’s history at TPC Scottsdale.
Sam Ryder hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Ryder finished his day tied for 29th at 6 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 14 under; Brooks Koepka is in 2nd at 13 under; and Talor Gooch, Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
At the 403-yard par-4 first, Ryder got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ryder to 1 over for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 second, Ryder had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to 2 over for the round.
Ryder his chip went 28 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Ryder to 3 over for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 13th hole, Ryder reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 2 over for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Ryder hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 490-yard par-4 14th. This moved Ryder to 3 over for the round.
After a 314 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 15th, Ryder chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 2 over for the round.
-
-