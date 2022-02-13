  • Sahith Theegala shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the WM Phoenix Open

  • In the third round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Sahith Theegala makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Sahith Theegala sinks 15-footer for birdie at WM Phoenix Open

    In the third round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Sahith Theegala makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.