Sahith Theegala shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the WM Phoenix Open

In his third round at the WM Phoenix Open, Sahith Theegala hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Theegala finished his day in 1st at 14 under; Brooks Koepka is in 2nd at 13 under; and Talor Gooch, Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

At the 558-yard par-5 third, Theegala got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Theegala to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Theegala's 93 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 1 over for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Theegala hit a tee shot 215 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 ninth hole, Theegala had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.

Theegala got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Theegala to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Theegala hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 13th. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th hole, Theegala reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 2 under for the round.