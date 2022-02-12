Ryan Moore comes back from a rocky start in round three of the WM Phoenix Open

Ryan Moore hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the WM Phoenix Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Moore finished his day tied for 36th at 5 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 14 under; Brooks Koepka is in 2nd at 13 under; and Talor Gooch, Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After a 263 yard drive on the 472-yard par-4 11th, Ryan Moore chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ryan Moore to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 18th hole, Moore had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 third, Moore hit his 271 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Moore's 180 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 ninth hole, Moore had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to 3 under for the round.