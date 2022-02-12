Bogey-free 4-under 67 by Russell Knox in the third round at the WM Phoenix Open

In his third round at the WM Phoenix Open, Russell Knox hit 7 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Knox finished his day tied for 29th at 6 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 14 under; Brooks Koepka is in 2nd at 13 under; and Talor Gooch, Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the par-4 first, Russell Knox's 139 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Russell Knox to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Knox had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.

After a 336 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 third, Knox chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Knox to 3 under for the round.