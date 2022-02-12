Russell Henley shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the WM Phoenix Open

Russell Henley hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Henley finished his day tied for 36th at 5 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 14 under; Brooks Koepka is in 2nd at 13 under; and Talor Gooch, Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After a 312 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 13th, Henley chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to even for the round.

After a 330 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 14th, Henley chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Henley to 1 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Henley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Henley to even-par for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Henley chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.

At the 403-yard par-4 first, Henley reached the green in 2 and rolled a 39-foot putt for birdie. This put Henley at 2 under for the round.

Henley tee shot went 231 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Henley to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 ninth hole, Henley had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Henley to 3 under for the round.