Rory Sabbatini putts well in round three of the WM Phoenix Open

In his third round at the WM Phoenix Open, Rory Sabbatini hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Sabbatini finished his day tied for 13th at 9 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 14 under; Brooks Koepka is in 2nd at 13 under; and Talor Gooch, Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Rory Sabbatini hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 403-yard par-4 first. This moved Rory Sabbatini to 1 over for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Sabbatini reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to even-par for the round.

On the par-5 third, Sabbatini's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Sabbatini had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Sabbatini hit an approach shot from 90 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 3 under for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Sabbatini chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 4 under for the round.