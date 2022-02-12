Peter Malnati shoots 4-over 75 in round three of the WM Phoenix Open

Peter Malnati hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Malnati finished his day in 66th at 2 over; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 14 under; Brooks Koepka is in 2nd at 13 under; and Talor Gooch, Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

At the 428-yard par-4 10th, Malnati got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Malnati to 1 over for the round.

At the 163-yard par-3 16th, Malnati hit a tee shot 122 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 2 over for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 first hole, Malnati reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 2 over for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Malnati reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 1 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third hole, Malnati reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Malnati to even for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 eighth, Malnati had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to 3 over for the round.