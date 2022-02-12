-
Peter Malnati shoots 4-over 75 in round three of the WM Phoenix Open
February 12, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Peter Malnati dials in tee shot to set up birdie at WM Phoenix Open
In the third round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Peter Malnati makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
Peter Malnati hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Malnati finished his day in 66th at 2 over; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 14 under; Brooks Koepka is in 2nd at 13 under; and Talor Gooch, Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
At the 428-yard par-4 10th, Malnati got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Malnati to 1 over for the round.
At the 163-yard par-3 16th, Malnati hit a tee shot 122 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 2 over for the round.
On the 403-yard par-4 first hole, Malnati reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 2 over for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Malnati reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 1 over for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 third hole, Malnati reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Malnati to even for the round.
On the 475-yard par-4 eighth, Malnati had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to 3 over for the round.
