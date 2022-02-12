Patton Kizzire shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the WM Phoenix Open

Patton Kizzire hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Kizzire finished his day tied for 13th at 9 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 14 under; Brooks Koepka is in 2nd at 13 under; and Talor Gooch, Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 third, Kizzire had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Kizzire's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 eighth hole, Kizzire reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kizzire had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Kizzire's 127 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kizzire to 3 under for the round.

At the 490-yard par-4 14th, Kizzire got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Kizzire chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 3 under for the round.