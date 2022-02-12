Patrick Cantlay shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the WM Phoenix Open

In his third round at the WM Phoenix Open, Patrick Cantlay hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Cantlay finished his day tied for 3rd at 12 under with Talor Gooch, Scottie Scheffler, and Xander Schauffele; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 14 under; and Brooks Koepka is in 2nd at 13 under.

Cantlay got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cantlay to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 third, Cantlay hit his 219 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Cantlay to even-par for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 ninth hole, Cantlay reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Cantlay's 101 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 11th hole, Cantlay reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Cantlay to 3 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Cantlay had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cantlay to 4 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 18th, Cantlay had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cantlay to 3 under for the round.