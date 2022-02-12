Max Homa rebounds from poor front in third round of the WM Phoenix Open

In his third round at the WM Phoenix Open, Max Homa hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Homa finished his day tied for 7th at 11 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 14 under; Brooks Koepka is in 2nd at 13 under; and Talor Gooch, Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

Max Homa had a 355-yard drive to the left intermediate rough. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and one putting for a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second. This moved Max Homa to 1 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third hole, Homa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Homa to even-par for the round.

Homa's tee shot went 311 yards to the native area and his approach went 38 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 470-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Homa to 1 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 14th hole, Homa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to even for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Homa chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Homa's 117 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Homa to 3 under for the round.