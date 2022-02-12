-
Max Homa rebounds from poor front in third round of the WM Phoenix Open
February 12, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Max Homa attacks the flag to set up birdie at WM Phoenix Open
In the third round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Max Homa makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
In his third round at the WM Phoenix Open, Max Homa hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Homa finished his day tied for 7th at 11 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 14 under; Brooks Koepka is in 2nd at 13 under; and Talor Gooch, Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
Max Homa had a 355-yard drive to the left intermediate rough. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and one putting for a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second. This moved Max Homa to 1 over for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 third hole, Homa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Homa to even-par for the round.
Homa's tee shot went 311 yards to the native area and his approach went 38 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 470-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Homa to 1 over for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 14th hole, Homa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to even for the round.
After a 294 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Homa chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Homa's 117 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Homa to 3 under for the round.
