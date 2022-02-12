  • Max Homa rebounds from poor front in third round of the WM Phoenix Open

  • In the third round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Max Homa makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Max Homa attacks the flag to set up birdie at WM Phoenix Open

    In the third round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Max Homa makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.