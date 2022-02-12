Matt Jones shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the WM Phoenix Open

Matt Jones hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Jones finished his day tied for 56th at 1 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 14 under; Brooks Koepka is in 2nd at 13 under; and Talor Gooch, Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Jones hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 11th. This moved Jones to 1 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th hole, Jones reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to even for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th hole, Jones reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.

On the 432-yard par-4 sixth, Jones had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jones to even-par for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Jones's his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.