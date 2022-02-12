-
Matt Fitzpatrick shoots 4-under 67 in round three of the WM Phoenix Open
February 12, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Matt Fitzpatrick reaches in two to set up birdie at WM Phoenix Open
In the third round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Matt Fitzpatrick makes birdie on the par-5 3rd hole.
Matt Fitzpatrick hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Fitzpatrick finished his day tied for 20th at 8 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 14 under; Brooks Koepka is in 2nd at 13 under; and Talor Gooch, Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
On the 403-yard par-4 first hole, Fitzpatrick reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Fitzpatrick reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 third, Fitzpatrick had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Fitzpatrick to 3 under for the round.
Fitzpatrick his second shot went 35 yards to the left rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.
After a 302 yard drive on the 475-yard par-4 eighth, Fitzpatrick chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 ninth hole, Fitzpatrick had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 13th hole, Fitzpatrick reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 3 under for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 14th, Fitzpatrick had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.
On the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Fitzpatrick reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 3 under for the round.
On the 332-yard par-4 17th Fitzpatrick hit his tee shot 311 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 4 under for the round.
