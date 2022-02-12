Matt Fitzpatrick shoots 4-under 67 in round three of the WM Phoenix Open

Matt Fitzpatrick hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Fitzpatrick finished his day tied for 20th at 8 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 14 under; Brooks Koepka is in 2nd at 13 under; and Talor Gooch, Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the 403-yard par-4 first hole, Fitzpatrick reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Fitzpatrick reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third, Fitzpatrick had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Fitzpatrick to 3 under for the round.

Fitzpatrick his second shot went 35 yards to the left rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 475-yard par-4 eighth, Fitzpatrick chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 ninth hole, Fitzpatrick had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th hole, Fitzpatrick reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 3 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 14th, Fitzpatrick had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Fitzpatrick reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 3 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th Fitzpatrick hit his tee shot 311 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 4 under for the round.