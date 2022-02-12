  • Martin Trainer shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the WM Phoenix Open

  • In the second round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Martin Trainer makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Martin Trainer makes birdie on No. 17 at WM Phoenix Open

    In the second round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Martin Trainer makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.