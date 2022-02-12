Martin Trainer shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the WM Phoenix Open

Martin Trainer hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Trainer finished his day tied for 36th at 5 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 14 under; Brooks Koepka is in 2nd at 13 under; and Talor Gooch, Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th hole, Trainer reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trainer to 1 under for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Trainer chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to 2 under for the round.

At the 442-yard par-4 18th, Trainer reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Trainer at 3 under for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Trainer's tee shot went 173 yards to the left rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 ninth hole, Trainer had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Trainer to 3 under for the round.