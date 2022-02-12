Martin Laird shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the WM Phoenix Open

Martin Laird hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Laird finished his day tied for 26th at 7 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 14 under; Brooks Koepka is in 2nd at 13 under; and Talor Gooch, Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 third hole, Laird reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 1 under for the round.

At the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Laird hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 2 under for the round.

On the 432-yard par-4 sixth, Laird had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Laird to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 eighth hole, Laird had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Laird to 2 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th hole, Laird reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-inch putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 2 under for the round.

At the 163-yard par-3 16th, Laird hit a tee shot 132 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 3 under for the round.