  • Martin Laird shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the WM Phoenix Open

  • In the third round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Martin Laird makes a 30-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Martin Laird drains 30-footer for birdie at WM Phoenix Open

    In the third round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Martin Laird makes a 30-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.