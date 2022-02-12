Luke List shoots 2-over 73 in round three of the WM Phoenix Open

Luke List hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. List finished his day tied for 56th at 1 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 14 under; Brooks Koepka is in 2nd at 13 under; and Talor Gooch, Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, List had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved List to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 163-yard par-3 16th green, List suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put List at even for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, List chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved List to 1 under for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 ninth, List had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving List to 2 over for the round.