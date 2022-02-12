Lucas Glover rebounds from poor front in third round of the WM Phoenix Open

In his third round at the WM Phoenix Open, Lucas Glover hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Glover finished his day tied for 36th at 5 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 14 under; Brooks Koepka is in 2nd at 13 under; and Talor Gooch, Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

At the 428-yard par-4 10th, Lucas Glover got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lucas Glover to 1 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Glover had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Glover to even-par for the round.

On the 163-yard par-3 16th, Glover's tee shot went 124 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Glover's 139 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to even for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third hole, Glover reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Glover's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.