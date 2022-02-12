Louis Oosthuizen comes back from a rocky start in round three of the WM Phoenix Open

Louis Oosthuizen hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the WM Phoenix Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Oosthuizen finished his day tied for 13th at 9 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 14 under; Brooks Koepka is in 2nd at 13 under; and Talor Gooch, Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After hitting his third shot into the native area, Louis Oosthuizen hit his next shot to the green and two putted for a bogey on par-5 third. This moved Louis Oosthuizen to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Oosthuizen hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 470-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Oosthuizen to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 432-yard par-4 sixth hole, Oosthuizen had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Oosthuizen's tee shot went 197 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 13th, Oosthuizen's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to even for the round.

At the par-5 15th, Oosthuizen chipped in his third shot from 27 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 2 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th hole, Oosthuizen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 3 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 18th hole, Oosthuizen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 4 under for the round.