Kramer Hickok shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the WM Phoenix Open

Kramer Hickok hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Hickok finished his day tied for 44th at 4 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 14 under; Brooks Koepka is in 2nd at 13 under; and Talor Gooch, Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the 403-yard par-4 first hole, Hickok reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third hole, Hickok reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to 2 under for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Hickok's his second shot went 3 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 432-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hickok reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 ninth, Hickok had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to even-par for the round.

Hickok got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to 1 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Hickok reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to even for the round.

On the 163-yard par-3 16th, Hickok's tee shot went 124 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th hole, Hickok reached the green in 2 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to even-par for the round.