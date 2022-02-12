Kevin Tway shoots 4-over 75 in round three of the WM Phoenix Open

In his third round at the WM Phoenix Open, Kevin Tway hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Tway finished his day tied for 62nd at even par; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 14 under; Brooks Koepka is in 2nd at 13 under; and Talor Gooch, Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 third hole, Tway reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Tway's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Tway hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 432-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Tway to 3 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Tway's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.