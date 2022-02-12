Kevin Kisner shoots 3-over 74 in round three of the WM Phoenix Open

In his third round at the WM Phoenix Open, Kevin Kisner hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Kisner finished his day tied for 49th at 3 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 14 under; Brooks Koepka is in 2nd at 13 under; and Talor Gooch, Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

Kisner got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kisner to 1 over for the round.

Kisner hit his tee at the green on the 183-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Kisner to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Kisner's 152 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Kisner's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kisner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 1 over for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 11th, Kisner had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kisner to 2 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Kisner's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 14th hole, Kisner had a 207 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kisner to 1 over for the round.

Kisner got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kisner to 3 over for the round.