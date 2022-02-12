  • Kevin Kisner shoots 3-over 74 in round three of the WM Phoenix Open

  • In the third round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Kevin Kisner makes a 8-foot birdie putt on the par-4 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Kevin Kisner jars 8-footer for birdie at WM Phoenix Open

    In the third round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Kevin Kisner makes a 8-foot birdie putt on the par-4 14th hole.