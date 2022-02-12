Kevin Chappell shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the WM Phoenix Open

In his third round at the WM Phoenix Open, Kevin Chappell hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Chappell finished his day tied for 29th at 6 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 14 under; Brooks Koepka is in 2nd at 13 under; and Talor Gooch, Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Chappell hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 472-yard par-4 11th. This moved Chappell to 1 over for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 12th, Chappell hit a tee shot 209 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chappell to even-par for the round.

At the par-5 13th, Chappell chipped in his third shot from 96 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Chappell to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Chappell hit an approach shot from 78 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chappell to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Chappell's 117 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chappell to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Chappell had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Chappell to 5 under for the round.

After a 342 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 third, Chappell chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Chappell to 6 under for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Chappell's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 under for the round.

Chappell got a bogey on the 432-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chappell to 4 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Chappell's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.