Keith Mitchell shoots 5-under 66 in round three of the WM Phoenix Open

In his third round at the WM Phoenix Open, Keith Mitchell hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Mitchell finished his day tied for 13th at 9 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 14 under; Brooks Koepka is in 2nd at 13 under; and Talor Gooch, Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Mitchell hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second. This moved Mitchell to 1 over for the round.

At the 558-yard par-5 third, Mitchell got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Mitchell to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Mitchell's 91 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 475-yard par-4 eighth hole, Mitchell had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Mitchell's 89 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 3 under for the round.

Mitchell his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Mitchell to 2 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Mitchell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 4 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th Mitchell hit his tee shot 311 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Mitchell to 5 under for the round.