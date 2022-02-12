Keegan Bradley shoots 3-over 74 in round three of the WM Phoenix Open

In his third round at the WM Phoenix Open, Keegan Bradley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Bradley finished his day tied for 49th at 3 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 14 under; Brooks Koepka is in 2nd at 13 under; and Talor Gooch, Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Bradley his chip went 14 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Bradley had a 352-yard drive to the right side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 2 and three putting for a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Bradley to 3 over for the round.

Bradley tee shot went 230 yards to the fringe and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Bradley to 4 over for the round.

Bradley got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to 5 over for the round.

At the 163-yard par-3 16th, Bradley hit a tee shot 123 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Bradley's 111 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 3 over for the round.