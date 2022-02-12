K.H. Lee shoots 3-over 74 in round three of the WM Phoenix Open

K.H. Lee hit 4 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 44th at 4 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 14 under; Brooks Koepka is in 2nd at 13 under; and Talor Gooch, Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After a 239 yard drive on the 403-yard par-4 first, Lee chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 ninth hole, Lee had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to even for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 14th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.

After a 322 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 15th, Lee chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to even-par for the round.

On the 163-yard par-3 16th, Lee's his second shot went 29 yards to the fringe and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Lee got a double bogey on the 442-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Lee to 3 over for the round.