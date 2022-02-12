Justin Thomas shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the WM Phoenix Open

Justin Thomas hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Thomas finished his day tied for 20th at 8 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 14 under; Brooks Koepka is in 2nd at 13 under; and Talor Gooch, Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the 403-yard par-4 first, Thomas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thomas to 1 over for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 12th, Thomas got to the green in 2 and sunk a 42-foot putt to save par. This put Thomas at even for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 490-yard par-4 14th hole, Thomas had a 200 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Thomas's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Thomas chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 3 under for the round.