Joseph Bramlett finishes with Even-par 71 in third round of the WM Phoenix Open

In his third round at the WM Phoenix Open, Joseph Bramlett hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Bramlett finished his day tied for 49th at 3 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 14 under; Brooks Koepka is in 2nd at 13 under; and Talor Gooch, Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

At the 558-yard par-5 13th, Bramlett got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Bramlett to even-par for the round.

At the 163-yard par-3 16th, Bramlett hit a tee shot 123 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

Bramlett got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Bramlett to even for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third hole, Bramlett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Bramlett's tee shot went 158 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Bramlett hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Bramlett at 1 over for the round.

Bramlett hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 eighth. This moved Bramlett to even for the round.