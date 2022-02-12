Jordan Spieth shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the WM Phoenix Open

In his third round at the WM Phoenix Open, Jordan Spieth hit 4 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Spieth finished his day tied for 53rd at 2 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 14 under; Brooks Koepka is in 2nd at 13 under; and Talor Gooch, Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After a 298 yard drive on the 472-yard par-4 11th, Spieth chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Spieth to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 15th, Spieth chipped in his third shot from 22 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.

On the 163-yard par-3 16th, Spieth hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Spieth at even-par for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th hole, Spieth reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.

Spieth got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to even for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 third, Spieth hit his 248 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.

At the 432-yard par-4 sixth, Spieth got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Spieth to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Spieth hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 453-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Spieth to 1 over for the round.