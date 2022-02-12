Jon Rahm putts well in round three of the WM Phoenix Open

In his third round at the WM Phoenix Open, Jon Rahm hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rahm finished his day tied for 20th at 8 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 14 under; Brooks Koepka is in 2nd at 13 under; and Talor Gooch, Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

Jon Rahm got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jon Rahm to 1 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third, Rahm had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rahm to even-par for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 fifth hole, Rahm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 eighth, Rahm had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rahm to even for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Rahm's 117 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 472-yard par-4 11th, Rahm chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Rahm to even-par for the round.

After a 336 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 13th, Rahm chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.

After a 350 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 15th, Rahm chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 2 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th hole, Rahm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 3 under for the round.