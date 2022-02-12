Joel Dahmen shoots 3-over 74 in round three of the WM Phoenix Open

In his third round at the WM Phoenix Open, Joel Dahmen hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Dahmen finished his day tied for 64th at 1 over; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 14 under; Brooks Koepka is in 2nd at 13 under; and Talor Gooch, Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After a 281 yard drive on the 472-yard par-4 11th, Dahmen chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 1 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Dahmen's his second shot went 13 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Dahmen got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Dahmen's 113 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Dahmen hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 third. This moved Dahmen to 2 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Dahmen's his chip went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.