J.T. Poston rebounds from poor front in third round of the WM Phoenix Open
February 12, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
J.T. Poston goes right at the flag to set up birdie at WM Phoenix Open
In the second round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, J.T. Poston makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
In his third round at the WM Phoenix Open, J.T. Poston hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Poston finished his day tied for 20th at 8 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 14 under; Brooks Koepka is in 2nd at 13 under; and Talor Gooch, Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
On the 558-yard par-5 third, J.T. Poston had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved J.T. Poston to 1 under for the round.
After a 295 yard drive on the 470-yard par-4 fifth, Poston chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Poston to even-par for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Poston's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
At the 472-yard par-4 11th, Poston got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Poston to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 558-yard par-5 13th hole, Poston hit an approach shot from 215 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Poston to even for the round.
On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Poston had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.
