J.T. Poston rebounds from poor front in third round of the WM Phoenix Open

In his third round at the WM Phoenix Open, J.T. Poston hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Poston finished his day tied for 20th at 8 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 14 under; Brooks Koepka is in 2nd at 13 under; and Talor Gooch, Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 third, J.T. Poston had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved J.T. Poston to 1 under for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 470-yard par-4 fifth, Poston chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Poston to even-par for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Poston's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 472-yard par-4 11th, Poston got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Poston to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 558-yard par-5 13th hole, Poston hit an approach shot from 215 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Poston to even for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Poston had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.